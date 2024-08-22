Even more live sports are headed to Prime Video over the next two years as well after Amazon agreed to a landmark 11-year deal

to stream more NBA and WNBA games

. Prime Video will have 66 regular-season NBA games starting in 2025, along with first- and second-round playoff games, and Conference Finals in six of the 11 years of the deal, while 30 WNBA games will be available for Prime members in 2026. Additionally, NASCAR will be streamed on Prime Video in 2025, beginning with the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25. Prime Video will air five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025 as part of a seven-year deal.